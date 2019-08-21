Dorothy Earnest of Seward will celebrate her 99th birthday on Aug. 22. She was born Aug. 22, 1920.
She has four children: Judy, Ben, Mike and the late Vern Earnest. She has 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
To celebrate, her family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1245 N. First Street, Seward, NE 68434.
