Mary Anne Dart of Milford will celebrate her 90th birthday Aug. 29.
She was born Aug. 29, 1929.
She has eight children: Pamela DeVine, Michael Dart, Bruce Dart, Mark Dart, Patricia Imig, Deborah Odvody (deceased), Roxanne Dart and Brian Dart.
She has 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
To celebrate, her family is requesting a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Crestview Healthcare Center, 1100 W. 1st Street, Milford, NE 68405.
