Sharon and Jerry Culp of Seward will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 19. They were married July 19, 1969.
The couple has three children: Jeff Culp, Sonia (Todd) Culp and Stacy (Jeff) Neihardt. They also have five grandchildren.
To celebrate, their family is hosting an open house July 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Seward VFW, located at 243 South Ninth Street in Seward.
The family is also requesting a card shower. Cards may be mailed to 132 North Third Street, Seward NE 68434.
