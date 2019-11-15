Carley, Matthew and Kristi (Hayek) of Seward, a son, Asher Ronald Carley, born Oct. 8, 2019 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, weighing 6 lbs, 12 oz and 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Ronald and Marilyn Hayek of Friend and Kay and the late Gordon Carley of Dalton.
Asher was welcomed home by big brother Caleb, 4.
