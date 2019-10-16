Virgil Canning of Seward will celebrate his 90th birthday Oct. 30.
He was born Oct. 30, 1929.
His soon-to-be wife is Sarah Shivley. Canning has three children, Brenda (Don) Royer, Larry (Steph) Canning and Greg Canning. Shively’s children include Janiece Neimeyer, Steve Shively, David Shively, Patrick Shively and Doug Shively. Combined, they have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
To celebrate, his family will host an open house Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Seward United Methodist Church, 1400 N. Fifth St., Seward.
