Nate and Tiffany Hitchins of Seward, a son, Zayd Henry Hitchens, born July 24, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Duane and Connie Kathol of Hartington and Joe and Debbie Hitchins and the late Phyllis Hitchins of Eureka, Illinois.
Great-grandparents are Marjorie Kathol of Hartington and Myrtle Hitchins of Peru, Illinois, and Charlie and Bonnie Rogers of Sycamore, Illinois.
Zayd was welcomed home by big sister, Trace, 10.
