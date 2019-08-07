Heather Anderson of Minden and Brooks Chapp of Seward are planning an Aug. 24, 2019, wedding.
Parents of the couple are Judy and the late Mark Anderson of Minden and Randall and Kris Chapp of Seward.
The bride-to-be graduated from Minden High School in 2010 and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Doane University in 2014. She currently works for Lincoln Public Schools.
The groom-elect graduated from Seward High School in 2006 and earned his associate degree in electrical technology from Southeast Community College in Milford in 2010. He currently works at Capitol City Electrical Company.
