Grace Ackerman of Seward will celebrate her 100th birthday on July 13.
She was born July 13, 1919.
To celebrate, her family is requesting a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Ridgewood Care Center, Room 311, 624 Pinewood Ave., Seward, NE 68434.
