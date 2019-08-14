Saline County Commissioners approved a program for county veteran members to be recognized monthly for their service during their Aug. 6 meeting.
The board will potentially begin the monthly recognition during a meeting next month, although who the veteran will be and when they will be honored is yet to be determined.
When recognized, the veterans will recieve a framed certificate and letter. Lyle Bartels of the Veterans Service Office brought the idea forward to the board and said the only requirements for the veterans is they have to be registered with the veterans office and be a resident of Saline County.
Also during the meeting, local resident Chuck McKay spoke during the citizens forum regarding a conditional use permit for wind farm projects. McKay wanted to know how long permits can last and if they need another public hearing if parcels are altered to the CUP.
Saline County Attorney Tad Eickman said he will have to research that information before the board can give an answer.
In another matter, Saline County Deputy Russ Kalkwarf presented the county’s distress warrant report to the board.
According to the report, 52 of 58 warrents have been collected, totaling in $32,936.25 in delinquent personal property tax.
Lori Moldenhauer, director of Saline County Aging Services, presented her annual report and budget request. She said the nonprofit made $1,685 at its lemonade stand during this year’s Czech Days as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.