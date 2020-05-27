A cloudy, misty morning mimicked the somber attitude at the Memorial Day program at the Exeter Cemetery.
The program was abbreviated because of COVID-19. Most of the attendees listened from their vehicles.
Butch Jansen opened the program, led the group in prayer and led the pledge.
Exeter-Milligan senior Cailtin Murphy read The Gettysburg Address.
Jansen read the names of those from the Exeter area who lost their lives in service before Kayla Geiger read “In Flanders Fields.”
Tim Wilbeck gave a brief address noting how the coronavirus has “reminded everyone how fragile life can be.” He drew similarities between the unforeseen dangers of the current state of the world with those the military faces every day.
Wilbeck encouraged the community to honor those who died in service or brought home an “invisible wound of war.”
He said healthcare workers are today’s heroes and have “much in common with our military heroes. They are elite and ordinary. Elite in their sense of character and ordinary in that they represent the diverse fabric of our country.”
The healthcare heroes, along with our fallen warriors have “given their lives to protect our way of life.”
The program closed with Murphy playing “Taps” and Jaiden Papik playing “Taps Echo.”
by Leesa Bartu for The Friend Sentinel
