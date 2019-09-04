July and August were busy months for Tabor Lodge members.
July activities included the annual plowing bee and tractor show. Members old and young helped out serving guests. The daytime event was followed with guests enjoying Czech music played by members. Young members danced for retirement home residents dressed in Czech Heritage costumes.
August activities included adult and youth members once again dancing during Wilber’s Czech Days.
A new event included youth and adult members preparing cookies and delivering them to two Tabitha residences in Crete.
As the new school year starts, members will participate in additional activities, including the delivery of cookies to the Dorchester Fire Department personnel for 9/11 Remembrance Day.
