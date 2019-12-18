The Friend girls’ basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs lost to Sterling 65-15 Dec. 10, to Falls City Sacred Heart 66-8 Dec. 13 and to Sandy Creek 56-22 Dec. 14.
Coach Nicole White said her team is improving on the little things.
“We set goals every game to work on – defense, rebounding,” she said. “I can see little improvements.”
She said the players are taking everything in and working on their skills.
“We are such a young team,” she said. “We are building to the end of the season.”
The Bulldogs (0-4) were to play at Exeter-Milligan Dec. 17 and host Lawrence Nelson Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.
“We will come ready to work and improve each game,” White said.
