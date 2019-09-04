First game issues plagued Tri County in its season opener at Exeter-Milligan/Friend in Friend Aug. 30. Despite them, TCHS took home a 36-20 win over the Bobcats.
TCHS Coach Brett Scheiding said the Trojans played physical football, which he was happy to see.
“We showed we can spread the ball out,” he said. “We were able to move guys up front.”
Scheiding said the Trojan defense attacked well and showed growth throughout the game.
Tri County scored the first touchdown on an 18-yard Jack Holsing run with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
EMF’s first score came in the second quarter on a 15-yard pass from Christian Weber to Jackson Beethe with 2:57 to play.
Holsing added another touchdown in the third quarter, and Cole Siems scored a rushing touchdown and passed for another.
Holsing gained 178 yards on 27 attempts to lead the Trojans. The Bobcats finished with 130 rushing yards as a team, led by freshman Jack Baptista with 44.
On defense, Dominic Smith led the Trojans with eight solo tackles and seven assists. Max Zeleny recorded 10 solo tackles and eight assists to lead EMF.
Scheiding was especially pleased with the defensive play of Lucas Weise and Brandon Seibolt who “played with his hair on fire.” Seibolt forced three fumbles and never gave up on a play, the coach said.
Scheiding said improvements in assignments, angles to plays and communication “can lead to big things.”
Tri County (1-0) will host Lourdes Central Catholic Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Scheiding said the Knights are an athletic team, and TCHS will need to take care of its assignments and fundamentals.
