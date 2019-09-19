Two triangulars and a tournament filled the schedule for the Exeter-Milligan volleyball team last week.
EMHS went 3-4 in its matches. The week started with a home triangular with Giltner and Osceola Sept. 10. The Timberwolves played Giltner first and lost 27-25, 25-20.
“We started out very strong and took control early in the first set,” Coach Quinten Loontjer said. “We didn’t finish at the end of first set and Giltner took advantage of that. We are working on developing more consistency, but I thought we did a lot of good things overall.”
In match two, EMHS came out ready and took an early lead against Osceola.
“We had a few players come off of the bench and provide a spark for us, which helped us stay in control throughout the game,” Loontjer said.
Cammie Harrison notched 12 kills against Giltner and added 11 more against Osceola.
The team was at McCool Junction for another triangular Sept. 12 and again split its matches. EM opened against Meridian and lost 25-12, 25-11.
“We came out very flat-footed against Meridian and never recovered. Meridian is too good of a team to let them be in system that much,” Loontjer said.
Against McCool, the Timberwolves won the serve and pass game, Loontjer said.
“That allowed our offense to stay in system and give our hitters an opportunity to score some points,” he said.
The defense also played well and made it hard for MJHS to get into a rhythm, he said.
Anna Sluka picked up 12 digs against Meridian and 10 against McCool.
The Timberwolves were in the field for the Friend Invitational Sept. 14 in Friend. EMHS opened with a 26-24, 25-21 win over Sutton.
“I was very happy to see the girls come out with a lot of fire and intensity for an early morning opening round game, especially since Sutton beat us at home in the season opener a couple of weeks ago,” Loontjer said.
He said the Timberwolf defense did a good job limiting Sutton’s hitters, while EM setter Emma Olsen distributed the ball across the offense, making EM more difficult to defend.
Harrison led the way with seven kills and 13 digs, and Jaiden Papik dug 14 attempts.
Match two was a rematch with Meridian, and again the Mustangs came out on top 25-22, 25-15. The first set was back and forth, Loontjer said, and MHS was able to capitalize more than the Timberwolves. In the second, fatigue set in for EM, but the Timberwolves kept battling.
“I was happy with the fight the girls showed in the second set towards the end,” the coach said.
Harrison led the offense with six kills, and Sluka picked up 23 digs for the match.
The final match of the day was against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which got the 25-16, 25-16 win.
Loontjer said the Timberwolves let HLHF go on a run in the middle of the first set and could not recover. The same thing happened in the second set.
Harrison’s five kills led the offense to go with nine digs. Jozie Kanode also recorded nine digs.
“We are working on developing more consistency to allow us to be in better position to finish out sets,” Loontjer said.
The Timberwolves (4-6) are in the MUDECAS tournament at Beatrice this week.
