After starting the season with their coach’s 200th career coaching victory, the Exeter-Milligan girls’ basketball team has continued its success.
EMHS is currently 5-1 and went 2-1 in last week’s games, beating East Butler 51-30 and Dorchester 43-13 and losing to Heartland 36-34.
“We didn’t know what to expect after graduating our two leading scorers,” Coach Jackson Krejci said. “We knew their potential and that we’d probably have a new leading scorer each game.”
That has been the case. Emma Olsen notched a double double in the season opener Dec. 5, and Jaiden Papik led the team Dec. 6.
In the win over East Butler Dec. 10, Kayla Geiger topped the scoring column with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double double.
“We’ve challenged our guards to be better rebounders,” Krejci said.
Anna Sluka led the Timberwolves with 15 points against Dorchester Dec. 12. Cammie Harrison grabbed seven rebounds, as well.
Cameran Jansky led the scoring Dec. 14 against Heartland with nine points. Harrison and Geiger had eight rebounds each.
Krejci said the key to the Heartland game was offensive rebounds – EMHS allowed 20 that led to 14 points.
“That showed us what we need to work on,” Krejci said.
Overall, he’s been pleased with the team’s early season play. The girls have been unselfish and work together well.
“Teams can’t key on one player,” he said.
The Timberwolves (4-1) had a full week leading up to the Christmas break. EMHS hosted Friend Dec. 17, Nebraska Lutheran Thursday, Dec. 19, and High Plains Friday, Dec. 20. Tip of all the game is set for 6 p.m.
