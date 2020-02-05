A third-place finish in the Crossroads Conference tournament capped the week for the Exeter-Milligan girls’ basketball team.
The Timberwolves beat Hampton 63-40 Jan. 27 in the quarterfinals. Coach Jackson Krejci was pleased with the full-court pressure he saw from the Timberwolves and said that created opportunities on offense.
“We were able to start strong and were up 35-15 at halftime,” he said.
The win put the Timberwolves in the semifinals against Meridian, a team EM lost to Jan. 21.
“We knew we had things to work on,” Krejci said. “We had trouble slowing Josie Sobotka. She’s a really good player.”
Sobotka scored 23 points for the Mustangs in the game.
Krejci said EMHS didn’t bring enough firepower. EM cut the lead to two in the second and third quarters but couldn’t get closer than that.
Emma Olsen had a big game, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
“It was good to see her take on the challenge,” Krejci said.
The team played Shelby-Rising City in the third-place game and beat the Huskies 33-17. Krejci said EMHS played good pressure defense like it had against Hampton, and that helped build a 25-6 halftime lead.
“SRC beat BDS in the first round, so we knew we couldn’t overlook them,” Krejci said. “It was good to bring home hardware.”
Cammie Harrison led the scoring with nine points. Jaiden Papik grabbed four steals.
“Cammie quietly does her thing,” Krejci said. “She rebounds well for her size, and she’ll attack. She’s not afraid.”
The Timberwolves (11-8) are on the road at Giltner Feb. 4 and at Hampton Friday, Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.