A slow start against a new team didn’t keep the Dorchester football team out of the win column Sept. 4.
The Longhorns hosted Pawnee City in its first six-man football game and sent the visitors home on the short end of a 48-37 score.
“We started a little slow,” Coach Brent Zoubek said. “We were down 19-8 and then we kicked it in. Our heads were not in the game. We made stupid mistakes but got those corrected.”
Dorchester scored the first points of the game on a 6-yard run by Garrett Tachovsky. Pawnee City scored the next three touchdowns before DHS got going again.
Tachovsky broke the PC scoring streak with a 5-yard touchdown run. Collyn Brummett added a 59-yard sprint to the endzone, and Blake Hansen found Karter Tyser for a 5-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Tachovsky and Brummett scored for Dorchester in the fourth.
Zoubek said he was happy with how the Longhorns competed all four quarters and were able to battle back from a deficit.
“Our conditioning eventually won out,” he said. “It was closer than we wanted.”
Tachovsky finished the game with 157 yards on 22 carries. Brummett gained 290 yards on 25 carries.
On defense, Kohl Tyser led the Longhorns with 12 solo tackles and two assists.
Zoubek was especially happy with kicker Marcos Gonzalez, who made all six point-after kicks for 12 points.
“That’s 12 points and we won by 11,” Zoubek said. “It shows how important that is.”
Dorchester (2-0) is scheduled to travel to Lewiston Friday, Sept. 11. Zoubek said the Longhorns need to be ready to play some bigger guys.
“We hope to use our speed against them,” he said. “We’ll stress getting out of the gates quicker.”
The Longhorns will also work on their open-field tackles to limit big plays, the coach said, as well as maintaining blocks to set up plays for DHS.
