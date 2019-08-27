The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend softball team took the diamond for the first time Aug. 22 and came up short against Blue Hill 10-0. The Panthers headed to Wahoo for a triangular Aug. 24 and fell to Centennial 9-0 and Bishop Neumann 11-3.
The co-op team includes three schools this year with the addition of Friend.
Against Blue Hill, FCEMF managed just two hits, one each by Caitlin Sharkey and Jackie Schelkopf. Kelsi Gaston and Brooke Jensen pitched for the Panthers.
Gaston was the only batter to record hits against Centennial Aug. 24, hitting a pair of singles in the loss. Jacy Schlueter was the pitcher of record. Although she allowed nine runs, none of them were earned.
The offense finally got going in the sixth inning against Neumann, when the Panthers scored all three of their runs.
Megan Rumery and Faith Engle were both 2-3, and Gaston drove in two runs.
Up next for the Panthers (0-3) is their home quad Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 10 a.m. Teams coming to Geneva are Ord, Raymond Central and Twin River.
