McCool Junction was as good as advertised Oct. 18, beating Dorchester 66-12 in Dorchester.
“We knew they would be fast and athletic and big. They didn’t disappoint,” DHS Coach Brent Zoubek said.
The Longhorns did what they could and had some success moving the ball against the Mustangs’ first-team defense.
Dorchester’s first touchdown came on a 73-yard kickoff return by Collyn Brummett at the end of the first quarter. Brummett scored on a 48-yard run in the third quarter, as well.
Brummett finished the night with 65 yards on eight carries.
Both coaches played their younger athletes in the second half. Zoubek said the Longhorns did a good job stepping up and making plays.
Dorchester (4-3) finishes the regular season at home against Sterling Friday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Zoubek said the Jets are fast and physical, but he thought DHS could compete.
“If we win be probably make the playoffs,” he said. “Control is in our hands.”
