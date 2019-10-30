In its second year of six-man football, the Dorchester Longhorns just missed the playoffs. The top 16 advance to the postseason. DHS was 17th in power points, Coach Brent Zoubek said.
DHS finished its season Oct. 25 with a 59-12 home loss to Sterling and a 4-4 record.
“They were more physical and overpowered us,” Zoubek said. “We were able to move the ball at times, but turnovers hurt us.”
Dorchester gave the ball away six times – three via interception and three by fumble.
Sterling led 46-12 at halftime and scored just 13 points in the second half.
Zoubek said running back Collyn Brummett had some nice runs. He finished with 37 yards on 16 carries. He also completed a touchdown pass to quarterback Blake Hansen in the second quarter.
Kohl Tyser had another solid game, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s been solid all season,” Zoubek said.
Dorchester will graduate four seniors – Andy Real, Tim Newlin, Josh Thompson and Oscar Real and exchange student Alexander Ralle. While they were key contributors, Zoubek has a core of returning players including Hansen, Brummett and Tyser and is already excited about next season.
“We need to keep getting better,” he said. “We should be a decent team next year.”
