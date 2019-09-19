The Dorchester volleyball team showed its coach some good things in last week’s matches, but the Longhorns still have places to improve.
Coach Lisa Lautzenhiser said DHS made too many hitting errors in a 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23 win over College View Academy Sept. 10.
“We dealt with that on Wednesday,” she said. “You can’t let one player control you.”
Abigail Zoubek and Alli Novak each notched four kills for DHS. Jacee Zoubek added 15 set assists and three solo blocks. Luisa Bonilla put up four solo blocks.
On Sept. 12, the Longhorns hosted Giltner and Hampton for a triangular and split the matches, losing to Giltner 25-17, 25-19 but beating Hampton 25-20, 25-21.
Lautzenhiser said DHS committed its fewest hitting and service errors of the season against Giltner and carried that into the Hampton match.
“That’s the best I have seen them play as a team,” the coach said of the Hampton match.
Novak finished with six kills in the match and played scrappy volleyball, Lautzenhiser said. She also served the match-winning ace.
Abigail Zoubek served three aces.
Lautzenhiser said the team is working on roaming, always anticipating where the ball will go and getting to that spot.
“I saw what we’d been working on,” she said.
DHS (3-3) was to play Nebraska Lutheran Sept. 17 and host Friend Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.
