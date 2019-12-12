The Exeter-Milligan girls’ basketball team started the season with a pair of wins, beating Deshler 55-43 Dec. 5 and Osceola 63-19 Dec. 7.
The Timberwolves held a 23-14 lead at halftime against Deshler and maintained that margin in the second half. Emma Olsen was the leading scorer with 11 points. She also had five rebounds and three steals.
Olsen was one of two Timberwolves in double figures against Osceola. Jaiden Papik led the way with 17 points, and Olsen scored 10.
EMHS led 19-6 after the first quarter and 33-11 at halftime. Exeter-Milligan allowed just eight points in the second half – none in the fourth quarter.
Exeter-Milligan (2-0) was to host East Butler Dec. 12 and Dorchester Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 13, the team travels to Heartland.
