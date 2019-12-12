With three wrestlers on its team this year, the Friend Bulldogs aren’t looking for team titles. However, Coach Nathan Baber is looking for improvement.
“We are three relatively young guys and two first-year coaches,” he said.
The Bulldogs competed in their home invitational Dec. 7 and took home a medal – bronze for Jesse Duba at 106 pounds.
“I saw a lot of good things,” Baber said. “He’s quick, and his height will help.”
Duba was 3-2 with three pins for the tournament.
Cole Holman, wrestling at 138 pounds, was 1-4 with a pin in his final match of the day. Baber said Holman wrestled three consecutive returning state qualifiers. Last year, Holman had one win on the season, the coach said.
“He’s improved a lot. We have high hopes for him,” Baber said.
Jack Baptista was 1-3 at 145 pounds. His opening match was against last year’s state runner-up Jeaven Scdoris of Milford.
“He was excited to wrestle him,” Baber said.
The Bulldog freshman made some freshman mistakes during the tournament, Baber said.
Friend will head to Wood River Friday, Dec. 13, for a tournament with mainly Class B and C schools. He said wrestling tough competition early will help when the season gets to districts.
“If you put in the work, at districts, you have the toughness and experience,” he said.
