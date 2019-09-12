Another game. Another big win for the Dorchester football team.
The Longhorns got off to a fast start against St. Edward Sept. 6, leading 22-6 after the first quarter and winning 56-19.
“We wanted to have a good, quick start,” Coach Brent Zoubek said. “We minimized penalties and had no turnovers.”
The game got off to an unusual start. St. Edward recovered an onside kick, but then the Longhorns settled in. Collyn Brummett scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to stake DHS to a 22-0 lead.
The offense kept rolling in the second quarter when Brummett and Tim Newlin both ran for scores and Blake Hansen found Kohl Tyser for another touchdown. DHS led 44-6 at halftime. With the 35-point margin, the clock ran continuously in the second half.
Josh Thompson got in the scoring column in the third quarter, and Garrett Tachovsky scored in the fourth.
Despite the win, Zoubek said there are areas to improve.
“We still need to improve our tackling,” he said. “We are young and inexperienced, but we are getting better. Some guys are still trying to arm tackle. We need to work lower and use our pads.”
Brummett finished the game with 146 yards on seven carries. Newlin also topped the century mark with 109 yards on six carries.
On defense, Tyser led the way with seven solo tackles and four assists.
The Longhorns (2-0) are scheduled to play at Hampton Friday, Sept. 13, with kickoff at 3 p.m.
“We need to pay attention to detail and focus,” Zoubek said. “We need to have a good week of practice and be ready to play.”
