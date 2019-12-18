After winning its season opener, the Dorchester boys’ basketball team played Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Dec. 13 in the Longhorns’ home opener and lost 60-26.
Collyn Brummett led the team with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
BDS led 22-10 after the first quarter and continued to extend its lead after halftime.
The Longhorns (1-1) were to host Harvard Dec. 17 and travel to Osceola Thursday, Dec. 19, for a 7:30 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.