Blake Hansen, DHS
Buy Now

Blake Hansen of Dorchester dives after a loose ball in the Longhorns' game against BDS Dec. 13.

 Stephanie Croston

After winning its season opener, the Dorchester boys’ basketball team played Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Dec. 13 in the Longhorns’ home opener and lost 60-26.

Collyn Brummett led the team with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

BDS led 22-10 after the first quarter and continued to extend its lead after halftime.

The Longhorns (1-1) were to host Harvard Dec. 17 and travel to Osceola Thursday, Dec. 19, for a 7:30 p.m. game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.