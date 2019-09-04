Dorchester volleyball started its season with a win at East Butler Aug. 29, beating the Tigers 25-17, 25-14, 25-20.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Coach Lisa Lautzenhiser said of her team’s first outing. “Teamwork is the main thing.”
With the departures of 6-3 middle hitter Abigail Plouzek, outside hitter Lena Zahourek and coach Ty Peteranetz, the Longhorns have a different look this season. Lautzenhiser said they don’t have a big go-to hitter, but they are spreading the offense among the team.
Lautzenhiser has switched the offense to a 6-2, with Jacee and Abigail Zoubek in the setter positions and options to attack from the right side.
“That adds a great dimension,” she said. “They are smart and work hard. They really make my job easy.”
She said the hitters are working on getting the ball to specific spots.
“The body controls where the ball goes,” she said, adding that Abigail Zoubek and Kyra Creamer are able to pick the court apart already.
Against East Butler, Alli Novak led the team with 15 kills. Creamer served seven aces, and Jacee Zoubek put up 20 set assists.
Up next for DHS (1-0) is a triangular at Palmyra Thursday, Sept. 5, with Weeping Water, where Peteranetz now coaches.
Lautzenhiser said communication and distributing the ball are keys to the season and added that the girls are having fun.
