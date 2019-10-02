Overall, Coach Lisa Lautzenhiser said, the Dorchester volleyball team is playing well. It’s just not finishing matches.
The Longhorns played six matches last week, going 2-4 on the court. The two wins came at the Nebraska Lutheran tournament Sept. 28. DHS beat Parkview Christian and Omaha Christian Academy but lost to Nebraska Lutheran.
Lautzenhiser said many of the point allowed came off Dorchester mistakes. In the match against Nebraska Lutheran, she was pleased to see her team’s fighting spirit.
Trailing 14-6 in set two, DHS came back to win 25-16, thanks in part to strong serving by Jaki Acosta, who was 16-16 at the line with one ace.
“I see a lot of good things,” Lautzenhiser said, adding that DHS needs to improve its communication.
Dorchester (4-5) was to host Sterling Oct. 1 and play in a triangular at Meridian Thursday, Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.