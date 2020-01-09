The Dorchester girls started the 2020 part of the basketball season on fire. The Longhorns built a 20-6 first-quarter lead Jan. 4 against Cedar Bluffs and went on to win 43-34.
“We were hitting almost everything we shot,” Coach Brandon Bruha said. “Then we went on a cold spell in the second half which allowed Cedar Bluffs to get back into the game. We ended up making some clutch free throws at the end of the game to seal it for us, but the game was much closer then it needed to be.”
Jacee Zoubek paced the offense with 19 points and was 5-18 from three-point range. Abigail Zoubek added 11 points, seven assists and seven steals, and Jayana Duchek grabbed eight rebounds.
The Longhorns (5-3) were to visit College View Academy Jan. 7 and travel to Sterling Thursday, Jan. 9.
“We hope we can keep our winning streak going as long as possible. This week will be a good test to see where we are at during this point of the season,” Bruha said.
