The Dorchester boys’ basketball team was ready to play at its season opener Dec. 6. The Longhorns played at Meridian and defeated the Mustangs 51-29.
“That was good to see,” Coach Miles Ray said.
He said the defense played well and allowed DHS to score in transition. Collyn Brummett led the team with 19 points. Ridge Hoffman scored 13, Kohl Tyser nine, Blake Hansen seven and Brett Ladely three.
“We are still young and inexperienced,” Ray said. “We’ll have to grow a lot.”
He said depth is an issue for the team right now.
DHS will host Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in its only game of the week. The Eagles are deep and skilled, Ray said, so the Longhorns will have their work cut out for them.
