The final game of the regular season did not end up in the win column for Exeter-Milligan-Friend. Cross County scored 48 first-half points en route to a 70-12 win over the Bobcats.
The loss ended EMF’s season with a 3-5 record.
EMF scored on 39-yard pass from Christian Weber to Jackson Beethe in the first quarter and a seven-yard run by Casey Jindra in the third.
Jindra led the team’s rushers with 65 yards on nine carries. Beethe caught four passes for 48 yards, and Weber completed eight of 20 attempts.
On defense, Max Zeleny led the way with four solo tackles and five assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.