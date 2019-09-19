Wins have been hard to come by so far this season for the Friend volleyball team. The Bulldogs lost three matches last week, including two at their home invitational.
The week started with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 loss at Cross County Sept. 12. Cameryn Brandt and Josie Vyhnalek had four kills each in the match. Katy Schluter picked up nine digs and delivered six assists.
FHS played Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Kenesaw Sept. 14, falling to HLHF 25-11, 25-13 and to Kenesaw 25-9, 25-9.
Against HLHF, Josie Vyhnalek recorded three kills, with Schluter serving two aces.
The team struggled to get anything going against Kenesaw in its final match of the day.
The Bulldogs (0-6) are to play at Dorchester Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. They are next in action at home Tuesday, Sept. 24, against Exeter-Milligan.
