Friend’s boys’ basketball team played tough against Heartland Jan. 30, but a run at the end of the second quarter was too much to overcome. The Huskies handed the Bulldogs a 69-30 loss.
Not only did FHS come up short on the scoreboard, the Bulldogs lost senior Jacob Bottom to a knee injury.
“That took the wind out of our sails,” Coach Brian Arp said.
The goal for the Bulldogs was to stop the Heartland transition game and make them run their offense, Arp said. HHS got going in the third quarter with 21 points.
Chase Svehla led Friend with eight points. Christian Weber scored seven, Cooper Girmus six, Bottom five and Keagan Newsome four.
“We’ll keep fighting and work to get better every day,” Arp said.
Friend played its first round game at the Pioneer Conference tournament Feb. 3 and lost to Diller-Odell 52-23.
The next regularly scheduled game for the Bulldogs (1-16) is at Johnson-Brock Tuesday, Feb. 11. The game was postponed from earlier in the season.
