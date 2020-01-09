At times, the Friend boys’ basketball team looked good against Pawnee City. At other times, it didn’t, Coach Brian Arp said.
The Bulldogs lost their Jan. 4 game to the Indians 59-26.
“The offense gets impatient,” Arp said. “We need to see success when we do things the right way.”
Freshman post Chase Svehla had a good game with a double double – scoring 12 and grabbing 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Cooper Girmus added nine points, and junior guard Keagan Newsome scored five.
Arp said the defense didn’t match up well with Pawnee City, which led 36-13 at halftime.
“They put a lot of pressure on us in the half court,” he said, adding that the pressure led to 29 turnovers.
The Bulldogs (0-9) have a full week with Tri County Jan. 7, a trip to Southern Thursday, Jan. 9, and a visit from McCool Junction Saturday, Jan. 11. Tip on Saturday will be 4 p.m.
Arp said every game helps prepare the team for districts.
“We’ll keep grinding,” he said.
