Friend volleyball lost matches to Centennial 25-10, 25-14, Tri County 25-12, 25-18 and Wilber-Clatonia 25-11, 25-22 on Saturday. The Bulldogs started the week with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 loss to Sutton Oct. 15, and a 25-3, 25-9, 25-8 loss to Diller-Odell Oct. 17.
On Oct. 21, Friend opened the Pioneer Conference tournament with a 25-8, 25-13 loss to Southern.
FHS (0-22) opens subdistrict D2-3 play Monday, Oct. 28, at Centennial. Exeter-Milligan, Dorchester, Nebraska Lutheran and Osceola are also in the subdistrict. The Bulldogs will play Osceola at 4:30 p.m.
