Three points separated the Exeter-Milligan-Friend football team from its first win of the season Sept. 6. Palmyra was able to hold on for the 25-22 victory in Palmyra.
The Panthers got on the board first with a field goal in the first quarter. EMF took the lead on a 40-yard run by Jack Baptista, but then PHS scored on a 7-yard pass to take the lead back in the second half.
Casey Jindra raced 58 yards for a touchdown to put the Bobcats back in front with 5:49 to play in the second quarter, but Palmyra intercepted a Christian Weber pass and returned it for a touchdown with 51 seconds to go in the half and led 17-16 at the break.
EMF went back in front at the end of the third quarter on an 8-yard Jindra run but missed the two-point conversion.
With 8:05 to play in the game, Palmyra scored on an 8-yard pass and completed the two-point conversion to make the score 25-22.
EMF outgained PHS 320-191 in total yards, including 250-57 on the ground. The Panthers completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 134 yards, while EMF was 8-13 for 70 yards.
Baptista picked up 110 yards on 16 carries, with Jindra adding 74 yards on five carries.
On the defensive side of the ball, Max Zeleny paced the team with seven solo tackles and eight assists. Dylan Bonds added three solo stops and 12 assists.
The Bobcats had trouble holding on to the ball, losing five of six fumbles and throwing an interception.
The Bobcats (0-2) are on the road again Friday, Sept. 13, at Nebraska City to play Lourdes Central Catholic. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
