Exeter-Milligan-Friend used big plays to build a lead and held off Nebraska Lutheran Oct. 18 in Waco, winning 36-20.
“We started out with a couple big runs, then it was a real battle,” Coach Dean Filipi said. “They kept after it and didn’t let it get too close.”
EMF used a 67-yard run by Casey Jindra and a 39-yard run by Max Zeleny to take a 14-0 lead. The Knights cut the lead to 14-6 on a 40-yard run of their own.
In the second quarter, Jindra scored his second touchdown of the night, and Christian Weber added a one-yard run for a 28-6 halftime lead.
Nebraska Lutheran put up the game’s only third-quarter points on a seven-yard pass play. Both teams scored in the fourth quarter – Zeleny on a four-yard run for EMF and a 25-yard run by NLHS.
“I was happy with the way we competed,” Filipi said. “We give a lot of effort and never give up.”
The Bobcats are battling the injury bug and have some less-experienced athletes on the field, the coach said. They have stepped up and played well, however.
Zeleny finished the game with 141 yards rushing, and Jindra added 139. Zeleny also had four solo tackles and four assists.
The Bobcats (3-4) will finish the regular season at Milligan against Cross County Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.
“They’ll be a challenge,” Filipi said. “The guys will have to work hard and give a lot of effort.”
