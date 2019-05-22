Soon there will be a new (canine) face at the Saline County sheriff’s department.
His name is Max and he is 15-months-old.
Max, a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix from Croatia, will replace Saline County’s current K-9 police dog, Indy.
Indy has been with the department since 2013 and is reaching the end of her career, sheriff Alan Moore said.
“She’s beginning to wind down,” Moore said. “We’re hoping to keep her as long as she’s able, so it’s possible we’ll have two dogs in the unit for a time.”
Tyson Osborn, deputy for Saline County, will take on the position as Max’s handler. The last week of May, he will travel to Kasseburg Canine Training Center in New Market, Alabama, to pick up Max.
Both Osborn and Max will begin training in September. It will last 14 weeks and take place at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.
From that point on, Max will be with Osborn on a 24/7 basis, whether they are on the clock or not.
“When he’s working, he’s with me and when he’s done for the night, he’s at my house and I have to take care of him as with any other pet,” Osborn said.
Just like Indy was, Max will be the only police dog on call for the county.
Police dogs are routinely used in drug searches, evidence apprehension and tracking among other functions.
Lothrop Animal Clinic in Crete provides healthcare for the canine and Nestle Purina donates food as well.
Saline County has had a K-9 unit since 1990, with Max being the fifth dog to fill the position.
Indy will stay with her handler, Deputy Tom Hudiburgh, after retirement.
“The handler keeps its service dog after retirement and becomes a pet,” Moore said.
The Saline County sheriff’s department has been and will continue to raise funds to Max, costing an estimated total of $12,000-$15,000.
Anyone is welcome to donate to the crime prevention fund for Saline County. Checks can be made out and delivered to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
