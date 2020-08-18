Russell D. Weber
Aug. 6, 1955 – Aug. 9, 2020
Russell Dean Weber, 65, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He graduated in 1973 from Exeter High School in Exeter and then furthered his schooling at Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Russell worked at Cessna, Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems and retired after 35 years. He was an active member in the Boy Scouts, in his church and was an avid reader of science fiction novels.
He was preceded in death by father, Dean Weber; and step-father, Milo Springer. Survivors include his beloved wife of 23 years, Lori Schen; mother, Sylvia Springer; sons, Jonathon Weber and Ian (Andrea) Schen; daughter, Jennifer Miller (Josh Johnson); brothers, Steven (Anita) Weber and Darrell Weber; sisters, Karen Christiana (Joe Staley) and Connie Springer (Lloyd Montgomery); grandchildren, Kylee, Jack, Erin and Tyler; and aunt and uncle Charlene and Paul Huber of Friend.
Private family services are planned. Share condolences, view tribute video and extended obituary at www.Cozine.com.
