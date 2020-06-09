Robert Morava
Aug. 10, 1951 – May 2, 2020
Robert Morava was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Alliance to Lyle Morava and Helen Richardson. Robert passed away on May 2, 2020, at his home in Exeter after a long battle with cancer.
He loved his morning coffee and rolls at Casey's. He looked forward to going to the Sturgis motorcycle rally every year and had many friends from several states that he did poker runs with. He was a jack of all trades, as he was a truck driver, handyman and construction worker. He loved taking his Harley out and cruising and was a member of the A.B.A.T.E. biker group. He loved to tell stories to his grandkids about his younger days. Like when they got out of school for the summer, they would go visit their dad and live in a bunk car.
He is preceded in death by his father and stepmother Lyle and Bernice Morava; mother and stepfather Helen (Richardson) and Richard Briney; siblings, Dorie Winchester, Ed Morava and Bob Briney. He is survived by his sisters, Pat (Jim) Redinger of Lincoln and Deb (Randy) Banks of Beaver Crossing; brother Rick (Linda) Briney of Peidmont, South Dakota; daughter, Amy Morava of Broken Bow; son Shane (Arcelia) Morava of Valentine; granddaughters Teera Morava of York and Madison York of Valentine; grandsons Dusti Montella of Kearney and Clayton York of Valentine; three great-grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be mailed to A.B.A.T.E of Nebraska, P.O. Box 22764, Lincoln, NE 68542.
