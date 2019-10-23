Richard “Dick” C. Ziegler
July 29, 1934 – Oct. 12, 2019
Having lived the fullest life with many great accomplishments, Richard "Dick" Ziegler crossed over from this earth on Oct. 12, 2019, in Crete at age 85.
Richard Christian Ziegler was born July 29, 1934, in Rushville to Gladys Geraldine Ziegler (nee Moore) and Leo Drennan. He was adopted by his maternal grandparents, Christian C. and Nettie Ziegler, on Oct. 25, 1938.
Dick was reared in Rushville by his loving parents, Chris and Nettie, and graduated from Rushville High School in 1952. He entered the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 8, 1952, and was discharged Aug. 4, 1956, after serving in California, Colorado and Texas as well as nearly three years at Burtonwood R.A.F. Station near Warrington, England.
Dick attended Chadron State College beginning in 1957 and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in education in 1960, followed by his master of science degree in 1968 and his specialist in education degree in 1988, also from Chadron State College.
He had a colorful career from dealing craps at The Mint and Aladdin casinos in Las Vegas to owning and operating The Sheridan County Star in Rushville, which he said was the best job he had and sorely hated to leave it. Dick spent the majority of his career in education and was a teacher in Morrill and Hyannis, principal of Rushville Jr./Sr. High School and superintendent of schools in Clarks and Burwell until his retirement. He enjoyed retirement in Friend where Ruth continued as a teacher. He's well-known for his long walks which turns out were actually long talks.
Dick always said the greatest day of his life was Dec. 1, 1972, when he was married to Ruth Ann Kearns of Rushville. He infamously claimed to be an outlaw, never an inlaw, and loved the extended Kearns family dearly. Unto this union were born three wonderful children Wade Christian, Rachel Christine and Kristin Michelle. All survive, including Wade’s wife Christine and their sons Logan and Mitchell, Rachel’s two sons, Brayden and Jake and Kristin's husband Pete and their daughter Zoe. Dick is also survived by a half brother, Sam Morgan of Florida, along with many nieces and nephews.
Organizations to which Dick belonged include the Rushville Junior Chamber of Commerce, Elks, Rotary, Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Nebraska Association of Retired School Administrators. He joined the American Legion in 1956 and later served two years as post adjutant and one year each as finance officer and first vice commander and was a member of the Henry Davis Post 161 Color Guard for 25 years. He was elected to the Rushville City Council three times for a total of nine years. He was an avid hunter and woodworker, enjoyed photography and tolerated fishing from time to time.
Dick's ashes will be interred at Rushville’s Fairview Cemetery. (He always wondered in whose opinion there was a “fair view.”) In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be shared with organizations dear to Dick's heart. A rosary and memorial service were held Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friend, with Monsignor Adrian Herbek officiating. Judy Kohout served as the lector. Alphie Manalili was the organist and accompanied the congregation as it sang “Be Not Afraid,” “Prayer of St. Francis,” “Here I Am Lord” and “Amazing Grace.” Offertory Gifts were presented by Pete, Kristin and Zoe Becker. Condolences may be sent to the family at laubermoore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.