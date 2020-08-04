Norman L. Yound
April 10, 1935 – July 24, 2020
Norman Leo Yound was born to Emmett Yound and Myrtle Simnit Yound on April 10, 1935, in Brantford, Kansas, and passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lincoln, at the age of 85 years, 3 months and 14 days. He was the oldest of three children.
Norm attended and graduated from Washington Kansas High School in 1954. On April 3, 1955, Norm married Carol Elaine Johnson, and to this union six children were born.
In 1970, Norm and Carol moved to Exeter from Washington, Kansas, and opened Norm’s IGA. Norm and Carol worked together in the grocery store until his retirement in 1999. They enjoyed their retirement years together traveling the United States by bus and car.
Norm was very active in the Exeter community through the United Church of Christ, senior center and fire department. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, especially building toys and helping anyone who needed a hand. His favorite activity was spending time with his family.
He is survived by children, Sandy (Myron) Zoubek of Milligan, Cindy Yound of David City, Greg (Jackie) Yound of Exeter, Scott (Jeanette) Yound of Grand Island, Sara (Darrell) Oltman of Lincoln and Shari Yound of Roeland Park, Kansas; sister and brother-in-law Verda and Larry Lindsley and sister-in-law Karel Johnson, three nieces and a nephew.
Norm is also survived by his grandchildren Matt (Marissa) Zoubek, Jeremy (Liz) Zoubek, Brandon (TylerAnn) Zoubek, Lara (Greg) Gerlach, Anthony Yound, Travis (Justina) Yound and Erica (Brady) Vossler, Jennifer (Jeff) Yound-Lasker, Nathan (Talisha) Yound, Ashley (Brett) Dorcey and Adam Oltman; and his great-grandchildren Presley, Treygan and Macie Zoubek, Addyson Zoubek, Weston and Palmer Yound, Spencer and Zoey Lasker and Axel Yound.
Norm was preceded in death by his wife; parents; father- and mother-in-law, Harold and Mildred Johnson; brother-in-law, Delvin Johnson; and sister and brother-in-law, Eunice and Charles Griffiths.
A private family memorial service was July 29 at the United Church of Christ in Exeter. A graveside service was conducted in the Exeter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at /www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
