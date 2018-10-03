If there is one thing John Vossler has learned in over a decade experience as the Nebraska Pedal Pull Association president, it’s to keep your mouth shut.
“Listen more than you talk,” Vossler said. “There are two sides to everything.”
Vossler, the oldest of five sons, is a Friend native but now lives with his wife, Marcie, in Plymouth.
They hit the road almost every weekend during the summer months, hauling pedal tractors and other equipment to youth tractor pulls in and around Nebraska. They call themselves Little Tuggers.
Vossler got involved with pedal pulling around 32 years ago when he saw an ad in Nebraska Farmer Magazine about assisting with pulling. Vossler also rebuilds and trades pull tractors since retiring from the Farmer’s Co-op this past year.
Part of Vossler’s duties as president of the Pedal Pull Association is to host the national pedal pull that takes place in Mitchell, South Dakota, and the Nebraska Pedal Pull that takes place every year at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
“I used to be shy and didn’t want to speak in front of people. Now I just grab the mic and start jabbering,” Vossler said. “My main job is to put out the fires, but it’s fun to go out to all these different towns and meet new people.”
The Vosslers travel to pulls all over Nebraska and some out-of-state including Kansas and Missouri.
“Usually (the pull) is tied in with a town celebration or something, it’s not ever really just a pull,” Vossler said.
Vossler has seen some major changes in terms of equipment and age since his beginning days in pedal pulls.
“The kids are just getting bigger, things that I bring for the older kids are sometimes used for an eight-year-old,” Vossler said. “We really need to be getting people more involved in the actual pulling. Young blood has good ideas.”
Vossler hopes to stay the president of the association for a few more years and said he enjoys the work and is grateful that his wife is able to help as much as she does and he said they have a good crew to work with, including their grown children.
“There’s some place we need to go to every weekend,” Vossler said. “(I’m thankful) for the local friends that help.”
