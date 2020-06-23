Members of the Friend American Legion and Sons of the American Legion will host a sloppy joe feed on July 4, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Friend Legion Hall.
Limited inside seating will be available as well as carry-out service. Home delivery will be available to senior citizens. For carry-outs, come to the back door of the Legion. For a home delivery, call (402) 947-5281 or (402) 826-7532. The menu includes sloppy joes, cheesy hashbrowns, beans, cookies and water. Cost is $10 per person.
At 3 p.m. on July 4, a Quilts of Valor program will be in the San Carlo Room of the Historical Society honoring eight local veterans. This program is sponsored by the Fillmore County American Legion Riders from Friend.
