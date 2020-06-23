The Exeter Village board met June 9 in the village office. The board social was able to maintain social distance in the office.
The main topic of the board meeting was the question of whether the swimming pool would open this summer.
When the majority of the board was positive about opening, Clerk Becky Erdkamp recommended a committee to write and approve an updated COVID-19 version of the rules and regulations of the pool. She presented several examples of regulations from nearby communities.
The board unanimously approved opening the Exeter Aquatic Center this summer with an approximate July 1 opening date. The board discussed several scenarios for opening and will release rules prior to the opening.
Village maintenance supervisor John Mueller said, before the pool can be open, the cracks will need to sealed and the area has to be dried for the cracks to be fixed.
The board discussed occupancy, taking each patron’s temperature, having two-hour sessions and keeping a roster of each person in each session.
They also discussed the extra cleaning that will need to take place between each session.
“A lot of it depends on what the Health Department lets us do. If there is a spike we won’t be able to open,” Chairman Alan Michl said.
Mueller said he had done some work on the roads that day.
“We are trying to figure out where the water is supposed to go,” he said.
During the marshal’s report, board member Justin Harre asked the board if the marshals could focus on the highway where semis park in front of the no parking signs.
The board also discussed some issues of semis parked on the street and implements parked in town. Letters will be sent to offenders.
The board had stopped progress on abandoned houses because of COVID-19, but Erdkamp heard from the inspector and he is able to proceed with the work.
Erdkamp reported that March sales tax was $17,344.34 and April Keno was $41.56. She reported that the CARES act will reimburse the village for extra costs associated with COVID-19 including extra cleaning supplies, medical supplies and protective equipment.
The board approved two bids from Sargent Drilling to do some routine maintenance on well one and to cap well 62-1.
The board received a dividend check of $9,900.99 from First National Insurance Agency.
The next meeting will be July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.