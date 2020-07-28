The Friend Community Club is sponsoring a drive-in movie night at the city park in Friend Aug. 1. Jurassic Park will be shown at 9 p.m. and concessions will be available. Social distancing guidelines will apply throughout the duration of the event.
Bulletin
Latest News
- Community Club sponsors drive-in movie
- FPS talks consolidation
- Walmart to require face coverings starting July 20
- Deadline for Small Business Stabilization Grants extended
- Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program deadline nears
- Husker Harvest Days 2020 canceled
- Friend School Board to meet July 13
- State Fair shifts focus to 4-H, FFA exhibits
Most Popular
Articles
- New superintendent, new test results, new mural
- FPS talks consolidation
- Rail campus news and COVID testing delays
- Monday! Welcome back (I think)
- Hey there, Tuesday
- Crete Public Schools to start in-person this fall
- Demolition starts at Fifth, Roberts St; NAIA sports is a go
- Myrna R. Swanson
- Allen V. Sipley Sr.
- Centennial superintendent arrested on sexual assault charges
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.