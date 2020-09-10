If there is one thing to know about Zemua Baptista, it’s that he is always thinking ahead.
Not just to what tomorrow or next week will bring, but the next 30-40 years.
Baptista, just 22 years old, is a first-generation African-American farmer in both the Friend and Seward areas, working livestock and row crops in Friend and managing eight poultry barns near Seward under Lincoln Premium Poultry.
“I always knew growing up I wanted to be a farmer,” Baptista said. “And if it wasn’t managing a farm, (my career) would be in something as close as I could get to it.”
Growing up in Friend, Baptista said his grandfather was the first to expose him to agricultural work. Even at a young age, he had found his calling.
Not only is he trying to run a farm, but Baptista has one more online class to finish at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before receiving his degree in agricultural economics in December.
Online courses are not a new concept for Baptista.
When he signed on with LPP, Baptista was just 18. Dedicating time between classes, wrestling at UNL and Iowa State and overseeing construction of the chicken barns proved to be tricky.
“It was definitely stressful. I really had to plan out my days to make sure everything got done,” Baptista said. “When I moved to upperclassman, I was able to take more classes online.”
He said construction of each of the eight barns finished last September and since then, he has been splitting time between Seward and Friend.
Currently, Baptista has 365,000 broiler chickens he is raising, to be used as rotisserie chickens for Costco. He calls it Baptista Farms LLC.
“There was a learning curve those first six weeks (after construction),” Baptista said. “Especially in Nebraska, where chickens aren’t the main thing to grow, so we had to figure out how everything worked.”
Baptista said the diversity of owning chickens and stability of income is what attracted him to LPP. He may be young and just starting out, but Baptista is not unexperienced. He knows it’s becoming less and less common for younger generations to return to family farms and help. Baptista also knows the world of farming is not what it once was, calling it a gamble, and wants to keep his focus on the future.
He said he’s lucky to have a few farm hands help with the livestock and crops in Friend whenever and however they can.
With all that being said, Baptista knows hard work is needed each day and won’t be backing down any time soon.
“It’s tough and a lot of hours, but you got to find a reason to do it,” Baptista said. “This is something I am always thinking about and what to set up for the next generation or the next 30-40 years.”
