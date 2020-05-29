The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two pedestrians in Friend. The following is a statement that was released May 29:
At approximately 8:50 a.m. on May 28, the Friend Police Department responded to a car-pedestrian crash at 416 Page Street in Friend. The crash occurred when a northbound pickup crossed into the southbound lane and struck two pedestrians who were walking southbound on Page Street.
The pedestrians were Isaac Speece, 11, of Friend, and his caregiver, Crystal Gerdes, 53, of Milford. Speece was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash. He was transported to Friend Community Healthcare Systems where he passed away. Gerdes was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, Thomas Schiffern, 76, of Friend, was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
