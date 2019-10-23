Monty W. Hanson
Nov. 3, 1942 – Oct. 8, 2019
Monty (Sonny) William Hanson was born to Monte W. and Agatha M. (Ruhl) Hanson on Nov. 3, 1942, at York. He passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at the Fairview Manor in Fairmont at the age of 76 years, 11 months and 5 days. He was an only child.
Sonny attended high school in Exeter and graduated in 1961. After graduation, he started farming with his dad and farmed until retirement in 2004. On Jan. 25, 1964, Sonny married Dianne Perkins, daughter of Kenneth and Erma Perkins, of Fairmont. They were blessed with two children, five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
As a boy, he traveled with his parents on a custom combining crew from Oklahoma to South Dakota. He was driving a combine by age 10. He loved playing football in high school and later they enjoyed going to Nebraska football and basketball games. He enjoyed attending sales and collecting tokens and loved the casinos. Ice cream and sweets were his weaknesses, and the grandkids knew he always kept a “candy can” in his pickup and combine. Sonny loved the Exeter community and was an active member of the Exeter United Church of Christ and served on the church board. He was a hard worker throughout his life and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Sonny and Dianne loved to travel and have been to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. After retiring, they enjoyed being “snowbirds” for several winters in Yuma, Arizona. Although he struggled with Parkinson’s since 2006, he always kept a positive attitude and continued to travel and attend his grandkids’ activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monte and Agatha; grandparents, Giles and Anna Hanson and Allie and Theresa Ruhl.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne; children, JoDeen (Phil) Swartz of Exeter and Mark and fiancé Angela Farmer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kelsey and Tyler Swartz of Lincoln, Trevor Swartz of Exeter, Ryen Ann Hanson of Tuscon, Arizona, Bailey Hanson of Lincoln, Dalton Carter of Lincoln and Aeva and Mason Farmer of Lincoln; and by many friends.
A funeral service for Sonny was held Oct. 14, 2019, at the United Church of Christ in Exeter, with the Rev. Stuart Davis officiating. Shirley Milton accompanied Mike Bristol in the singing of “These Hands Of Mine” and “In the Garden.” Shirley also accompanied the congregation in the singing of “Amazing Grace.” Pallbearers for the service included Jack Underwood, Larry Cudaback, Butch Jansen, Paul Jensen, John C. Miller and Alan Songster. Honorary pallbearers included Kelsey Swartz, Tyler Swartz, Trevor Swartz, Dalton Carter, Ryen Ann Hansen, Bailey Hanson, Aeva Farmer and Mason Farmer. Interment was in the Exeter Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Church Of Christ in Exeter or the Fairview Manor in Fairmont. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
