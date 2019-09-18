There are some new faces at Dorchester Public School this year.
They are new to Nebraska and even the United States this year.
Get to know the three foreign exchange students at DPS for the 2019-2020 school year:
Lene Lovold
Lene Lovold is from Norway, and although Dorchester is a long way from there, she is enjoying her time here so far.
“Everyone is really friendly here and it’s different than Norwegian people,” Lovold said.
Although she is listed as a senior at DPS, Lovold will have one more year of school to complete back home in Norway.
But that is not stopping her from enjoying American school experiences such as attending football games, attending dances and playing volleyball for DPS.
Lovold said she enjoys her host family, that of Brant and Lindsey Zoubek, of two younger sisters and brother because it’s different than back home where she is the youngest of three children.
She Skypes with her family regularly and said she misses Norwegian food and her cat, Millie.
After high school, Lovold will either attend university in Norway or join the army.
“I want to protect people so I’m considering the military,” Lovold said.
Alex Ralle
Alex Ralle of Germany has been to the United States before, specifically Florida and California, but Nebraska is new.
He, too, is a senior at DPS and joined a foreign exchange program to gain new experiences by attending an American school.
“The pride American students have is different,” Ralle said. “I’m from a big city, but the small town is nice and friendly.”
Ralle plays football for the school and is looking forward to attending a Husker game this fall.
His favorite class at Dorchester so far is woodworking, which is a completely new subject for him in school. Ralle hopes to attend college after finishing high school two years from now. His host family is that of Matt and Donna Hansen.
Carolin Piplits
Carolin Piplits of Austria fits right into Nebraska. She said the landscape of her hometown of Stegerbach is similar to that of the Midwest.
“I live in the country and there’s no traffic. It’s similar to back home,” Piplits said.
She also enjoys the feel of Dorchester with everyone knowing everyone and showing pride for DPS.
Piplits plays volleyball and hopes to participate in track for the school. She likes spending time with her teammates and attending Dorchester football games.
She said she misses her family, including her twin brother, and the food of back home, but enjoys what America has to offer so far, especially its macaroni and cheese. Piplits’s host family is that of Steve and Sarah Vyhnalek.
“I love talking English and I love being here,” Piplits said.
She hopes to attend university after two more years of high school in Austria and hopes to have a career that involves travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.