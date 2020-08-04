Marvin W. Bolte
Aug.2, 1934 – July 26, 2020

Marvin W. Bolte, age 85, of Beaver Crossing, passed away July 26, 2020, at Valhaven Nursing Center in Valley.

Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents, Wallace and Helen (Whitlock) Bolte; and his brother, Don Bolte. He is survived by his son, Gregg (Vickie) Bolte of Fremont; his daughter, Rhonda (Scott) Caylor of Gresham, Oregon; six grandchildren, Jason, Alyssa (Ryan), Tyler, Shayne, Shayla and Justin; great-grandson, Finn; his sister, Dorothy (Arlan) Upton of Beaver Crossing; sister-in-law, Mary Bolte; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Beaver Crossing Cemetery.

